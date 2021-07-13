Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $8,554,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 209,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,550. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

