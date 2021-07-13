Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $22,329.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,530 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

