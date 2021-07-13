Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits One Day Volume of $6,583.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $112,664.09 and approximately $6,583.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00112045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00152889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.50 or 1.00222029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.49 or 0.00933587 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars.

