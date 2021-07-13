Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 370.20 ($4.84). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 368.70 ($4.82), with a volume of 3,212,989 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22.

In other news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

About Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.