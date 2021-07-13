Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.27. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $104.24.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.