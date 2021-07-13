Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.98.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

TSE K traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.96. 657,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.1295076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.