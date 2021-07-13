Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$56.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.95.

Shares of TSE:KL traded up C$1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.16. 1,017,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,699. The stock has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

