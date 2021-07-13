KLAYswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $150.74 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $19.36 or 0.00059407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $150.74 million and $17.05 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

