Kleros Price Reaches $0.1000 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $61.15 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00283457 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

