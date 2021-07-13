Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,559.53 and $465.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

