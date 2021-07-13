Knight Therapeutics’ (GUD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GUD. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GUD stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,082. The firm has a market cap of C$675.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$7.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.169675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,910,757.12.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.