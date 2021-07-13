Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,997 shares of company stock worth $2,024,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,035,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,532,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.96.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

