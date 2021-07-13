Konomi Network Market Cap Hits $5.51 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $883,364.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,239,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.