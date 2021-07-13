Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 296,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

