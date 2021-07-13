Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 765.7% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 765.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRKNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,315. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.