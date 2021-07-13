Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $86,380.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.