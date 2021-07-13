Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.96 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21), with a volume of 923,988 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.96. The stock has a market cap of £68.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.18.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma purchased 63,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.