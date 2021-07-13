Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.63

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and traded as low as $103.02. Kubota shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

