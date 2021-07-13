Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.63

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and traded as low as $103.02. Kubota shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KUBTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

