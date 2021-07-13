Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

