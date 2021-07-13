Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.83

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 88 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
KURRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.
About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)
Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.