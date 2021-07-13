Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $178.20 or 0.00560099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $109.49 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00152604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.94 or 0.99930070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00932274 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

