L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

L Brands stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,019,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,345. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.87.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

