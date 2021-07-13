L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. L Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

LB stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,008. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46. L Brands has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.87.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.