Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.71.

Shares of LIF traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 4.0199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

