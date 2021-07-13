Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.71.
Shares of LIF traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,631. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.91. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
