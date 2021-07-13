LABS Group Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00157763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.53 or 1.00348530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00958467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002847 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

