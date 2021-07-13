Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.93 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Lambda has a market cap of $18.68 million and $2.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00813815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,461,055,143 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

