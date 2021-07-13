Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $823.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $112.02 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

