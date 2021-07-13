Laurentian Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$8.40

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.23. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$2.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

