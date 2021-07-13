Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 13.3% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $282,225.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00114674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.14 or 1.00148530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00958307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.