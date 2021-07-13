Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,890. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.