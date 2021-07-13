Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 483.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,890. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
