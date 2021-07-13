LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 214,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.