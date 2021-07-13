Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young Sells 3,438 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) COO Douglas L. Young sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.21, for a total value of $1,155,889.98.

Douglas L. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of Lennox International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $342.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.37 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.