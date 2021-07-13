Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 2,933.3% in June

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 2,933.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 1,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

