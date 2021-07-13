Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $950,879.96 and $342.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lethean has traded 106.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,359.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.92 or 0.05979392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00405326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.29 or 0.01434770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00142577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00628205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.05 or 0.00423533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00317952 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

