LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in June

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.46. The company had a trading volume of 363,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.52. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.40 and a 52 week high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
