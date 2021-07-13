Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:ASG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 502,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

In other Liberty All-Star Growth Fund news, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

