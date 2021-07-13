LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 746.3% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LSAQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 76,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,028. LifeSci Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAQ. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $8,002,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,363,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

