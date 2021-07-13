LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFST) Quiet Period To End on July 20th

LifeStance Health Group’s (NASDAQ:LFST) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 20th. LifeStance Health Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $720,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $29.81.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.