Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $627,080.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00401637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

