Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Cormark decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE LSPD opened at C$104.91 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$32.10 and a twelve month high of C$109.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of C$13.77 billion and a PE ratio of -71.37.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.