Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of LSPD traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 397,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,307. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a PE ratio of -101.73. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

