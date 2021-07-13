Lightstreams Reaches Market Cap of $812,732.44 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $812,732.44 and $619.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

