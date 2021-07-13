Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LMST remained flat at $$16.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

