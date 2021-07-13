Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $147.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.34 million to $151.80 million. Lindsay posted sales of $128.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $564.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.34 million to $572.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $632.49 million, with estimates ranging from $591.38 million to $657.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $163.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

