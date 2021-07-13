LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $722,695.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

