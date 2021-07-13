Linker Coin (LNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $421.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $421.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00844307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.