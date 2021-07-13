Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

