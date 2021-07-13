Liquidia Co. (NYSE:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler Purchases 97,755 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NYSE:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 97,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35.
Liquidia stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.
About Liquidia
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.