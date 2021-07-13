Liquidia Co. (NYSE:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler Purchases 97,755 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NYSE:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 97,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $270,781.35.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

