Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0372

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $102,447.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,894.14 or 1.00294172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006864 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

