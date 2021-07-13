Litecoin Price Down 10.5% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.42 billion and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $126.18 or 0.00394029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

